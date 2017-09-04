Trap closing on Panama bribery suspects

HOT ON THE HEELS of a Monday morning raid at the home of ex- Minister of Finance Frank De Lima The Public Ministry announced 15 simultaneous actions to identify and locate people and property linked to Odebrecht investigations

In a Sep 4 press release the Public Ministry said that among the proceedings are orders to conduct searches, ocular inspections and investigations.

“This represents the first phase after the signing of agreements, receipt of information, documents and evidence, the results of international assistance, and the research activity carried out by the prosecutor’s offices, with a strong corroboration of the truth of what happened in the Odebrecht case,” said the Ministry.