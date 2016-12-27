Transparency failing grade for National Assembly

PANAMA’S National Assembly   trails all other countries in Central America in terms of transparency and  is  among the five least transparent parliaments in Latin America.

A study, developed with the support of the Foundation for the Development of Citizen’s Freedom [Local Transparency International]chapter, details that the transparency index of the Panamanian legislature is 44%, six points below the regional average.

This year the Network evaluated 13 countries,and included Panama in the research for   the first time  since  it began in 2002.

