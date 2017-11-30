Transit board conflict of interest probe

An investigation of all the members of the Board of Directors of the Transit Authority (ATTT) was initiated on Thursday, November 30, by the National Transparency Authority Against Corruption (Antai).

The investigation is to discover if “there are still conflicts of interest among its members, by the nature of their interests personal, labor, economic or financial, “said Antai in its presentation.

“If this or another infraction of the current legislation is found, bring knowledge of the findings, to the attention of the competent authority, “it said.

This investigation arises after the complaint filed against the Panamanian deputy Carlos Santana, who is a member of the ATTT board, and his daughter, Karla Santana, who was at the head of the General Directorate of Motorized Vehicle Registration.