Traffic deaths reach 37 as Carnival looms

Posted on February 7, 2018 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 22

AN UNIDENTIFIED woman,  aged about 50, hit by a pickup in Linda Vista, San Miguelito, on Tuesday morning, February  6, was the 12th pedestrian to be killed in a traffic incident this year, and the 37th  traffic fatality, an average of one a day.

La Prensa cartoonist Low’s take on Carnival

Traffic authorities are concerned that the figure could rise sharply this weekend during  Carnival as scores of thousands of vehicles head for the interior for the four-day celebration. There will be strong security measures to monitor speeding and impaired drivers.

Hospitals and emergency will be on green alert.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd