Traffic deaths reach 37 as Carnival looms

AN UNIDENTIFIED woman, aged about 50, hit by a pickup in Linda Vista, San Miguelito, on Tuesday morning, February 6, was the 12th pedestrian to be killed in a traffic incident this year, and the 37th traffic fatality, an average of one a day.

Traffic authorities are concerned that the figure could rise sharply this weekend during Carnival as scores of thousands of vehicles head for the interior for the four-day celebration. There will be strong security measures to monitor speeding and impaired drivers.

Hospitals and emergency will be on green alert.