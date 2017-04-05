Traffic deaths outstrip homicides.

Posted on April 5, 2017 in Panama

HOMICIDES in Panama, largely gang related, reached a total of 108 in the first three months of the year, but were  outstripped by traffic fatalities which reached 127

The eastern part of Panama  city continues to lead the pack in the killing spree with  four gunned down on the first day of the year contributing to a nationwide count of 42 by month end, 25 of them in Panama Province.

The provinces with the highest counts to date are  Panama 56, Colon, 19, Panama West 13, Chiriquí 8.

Of the 56 murders in the province of Panama, 33 have occurred in the eastern area. 80% of the killings were with firearms.

 

