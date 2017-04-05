Traffic deaths outstrip homicides.

HOMICIDES in Panama, largely gang related, reached a total of 108 in the first three months of the year, but were outstripped by traffic fatalities which reached 127

The eastern part of Panama city continues to lead the pack in the killing spree with four gunned down on the first day of the year contributing to a nationwide count of 42 by month end, 25 of them in Panama Province.

The provinces with the highest counts to date are Panama 56, Colon, 19, Panama West 13, Chiriquí 8.

Of the 56 murders in the province of Panama, 33 have occurred in the eastern area. 80% of the killings were with firearms.