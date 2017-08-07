Traffic death toll hits 263

A PEDESTRIAN who decided to ignore a walkover bridge and take the easy route across a highway and a speeding pickup truck raised the highway traffic death total in Panama so far this year to 263.

The first incident was on the Pan-America highway in Loma Bonita in the Arraijan district on Saturday, August 5 when an unidentified man was struck by a sedan at 9 p.m.

The other death occurred on Monday, in the Tierras Altas district of Chiriquí, when a young man, of about 19 years, drove his pickup into a truck and died at the scene.

Panama’s road carnage is en route to surpassing last year’s total.