Traffic cop’s death raises questions

A TRANSIT POLICE officer on his way to a first-aid training session at a the Nicolás A. Solano Hospital … on Saturday, September 23, arrived instead as another highway traffic victim Corporal Benjamín Ortega, was riding a motorcycle when he crashed at 12.30 a,m on the Arraiján-La Chorrera highway, near the Costa Verde exit

His body was found 30 meters from his completely destroyed motorcycle and authorities have opened an investigation to determine if another vehicle was involved.

The distance between the body and the motorcycle and the the injuries he recieved have raised questions about a possible hit and run incident and accident specialists are investigating.

So far this year 311 people have lost their lives due to traffic accidents in different parts of the country.