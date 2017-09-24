Traffic cop’s death raises questions

Posted on September 24, 2017 in Panama

A  TRANSIT POLICE  officer on his way to a first-aid training  session at a  the Nicolás A. Solano Hospital …  on Saturday, September  23, arrived instead  as another highway traffic  victim Corporal Benjamín Ortega, was riding a motorcycle when he crashed  at 12.30 a,m  on the Arraiján-La Chorrera highway, near the Costa Verde  exit

His body was found  30 meters from his completely destroyed motorcycle  and authorities have opened an investigation to determine if another vehicle was involved.

The distance between the body and the motorcycle  and the  the injuries he recieved have raised questions about a possible hit and run incident and accident specialists are investigating.

So far this year 311 people have lost their lives due to traffic accidents in different parts of the country.

 

