Tourist robbery and rape earns 15 years for three

JUSTICE was swift for three men charged with robbing and raping a woman tourist in Santa Fe in the north of Veraguas on Saturday, December 9

The suspects accepted their guilt and on Saturday, December 16 were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The owner of a hostel in Santa Fe reported the disappearance of a tourist and began a search thinking that she had been dragged into the overflowing nearby Bulaba river. The victim was rescued near the river, but the woman went to a hospital center and reported what had happened. One of the detainees confessed to abusing the woman three times, and when she wrestled with him and hit him they fell into the river and were rescued at different points reports El Siglo.