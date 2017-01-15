Tourism visa decree

FOREIGNERS who have a visa from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom or Australia, will be able to enter Panama without the need of a tourist visa, says a decree issued Friday, Jan 13. and signed by President Juan Carlos Varela and Security Minister Alexis Bethancourt.

This permit to enter the country will have a validity of not less than one year, although it states that to apply the beneficiary must have previously entered the country that granted the visa.

The decree is justified, among other things, in that the Executive is interested in regulating the migratory flow of immigrants of nationalities that have greater incidence in the index of insecurity of the country reports TVN.