Tourism visa decree

Posted on January 15, 2017 in Panama

FOREIGNERS who have a visa  from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom or Australia, will be able to enter Panama without the need of a tourist visa, says a  decree issued Friday, Jan 13.  and signed  by President Juan Carlos Varela and  Security Minister Alexis Bethancourt.

This permit to enter the country will have a validity of not less than one year, although it states that to apply the beneficiary must have previously entered the country that granted the visa.

The decree is justified, among other things, in that the Executive is interested in regulating the migratory flow of immigrants of nationalities that have greater incidence in the index of insecurity of the country reports TVN.

 

 

