Tougher rules for whale watchers

IRRESPONSIBLE behavior by some tourist operators has led to tougher regulations for whale and dolphin watching from October 2.

The Ministry of Environment has created new protocol of whale watching (whales and dolphins) which imposes stricter sanctions.

The practice, which has grown ecotourism in the country sometimes disturbs the marine species and their environment.

In recent decades the interaction of humans with cetaceans (dolphins and whales), through tourism, grew considerably in Panama reports La Prensa Although there is a regulation introduced in 2007, scientists, biologists, and authorities of the Ministry of Environment agree that the activity is growing and in some areas, is practiced “irresponsibly”.

Throughout Panama there are about eight localities where the sighting of Cetaceans, is pactised including Contadora Island and the Las Perlas archipelago along with the Coiba National Park, in Veraguas; the gulf of Chiriquí and Isla Colón, in Bocas del Toro. In the latter area, physical damage to several dolphins has occurred and one of the mammals was killed, There is concern in the scientific community because this type of “uncontrolled” activity can disrupt species of both whales and dolphins.

Reports from the Ministry of Environment note that between June and October, about 2,000 whales arrive from Antarctica to warm Panamanian waters. The migration covers about 10,000 kilometers.

Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute scientist Héctor Guzman says that whales arriving from the Southern Hemisphere are currently in Panama, attracting a lot of tourists. “As they are migratory species, they must be protected to ensure ustainable tourism in the country,” he said.

Guzman stressed that if not properly checked tourists will not know if the tourist operators are committing some infraction. “We are aware of vessels that closely follow mothers with offspring and this situation is due to the lack of supervision, “he added.