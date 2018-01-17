Toughening law for embezzlement suspects

PANAMA’S Attorney General is drafting a law for presentation to the National Assembly that will allow the publishing of the names of those charged for corruption and unjustified enrichment to the detriment of the State and for an increase in sentences for those found guilty.

Kenia Porcell made the announcement at a press conference on Monday, January 15 saying that to remove the veil of the reservation of the summary (names of the involved), so that there is “publicity” will be a step forward in transparency, following the criticism received by the Public Ministry (MP) for concealing information in these types of cases.

She also argued that currently, the penalty for embezzlement of the state is two to four years, while for the crime of livestock theft it is from six to eight years.