Toll bar smasher  owing $2,995 to trial

Posted on January 5, 2018 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 118

A WOMAN DRIVER  who breaks toll bars and consistently evades payment on the North and South Corridors owes $2,295 has been called to trial by anticorruption prosecutor Johaira González, for the supposed commission of a crime against the National Highway Company (ENA).

The investigation began on  February 17, 2017, when the surveillance cameras at  Ascanio Villalaz on  Corridor North recorded a car breaking the toll bar to avoid payment.

The vehicle has been using the PanaPass system since August 15, 2014, and has evaded the payment of the toll on the North and South corridors.

The prosecution states that the user owes the sum of $2,995 and uses both corridors every month, often tailgating other cars to get through or breaking the barriers located in the toll booths.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd