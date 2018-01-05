Toll bar smasher  owing $2,995 to trial

A WOMAN DRIVER who breaks toll bars and consistently evades payment on the North and South Corridors owes $2,295 has been called to trial by anticorruption prosecutor Johaira González, for the supposed commission of a crime against the National Highway Company (ENA).

The investigation began on February 17, 2017, when the surveillance cameras at Ascanio Villalaz on Corridor North recorded a car breaking the toll bar to avoid payment.

The vehicle has been using the PanaPass system since August 15, 2014, and has evaded the payment of the toll on the North and South corridors.

The prosecution states that the user owes the sum of $2,995 and uses both corridors every month, often tailgating other cars to get through or breaking the barriers located in the toll booths.