Tocumen terminal 2 opening Oct. 2018

THE NEW passenger terminal at Tocumen International Airport will open will take place in October 2018 in good time to be fully operational for the mass influx of pilgrims to World Youth Day in early 2019

Tocumen Director made the report to the National Assembly on Thursday Sep.14.

According to Duboy, the construction of Terminal 2 –

Is 75% advanced and would conclude in September of next year. The new terminal – 116 thousand square meters – built by Odebrecht, will have 20 boarding gates, Duboy said

By the beginning of next year, they will begin with the internal fitting of the terminal equipment, such as the installation of X-ray machines, furniture and immigration centers.