Tocumen terminal 2 opening Oct. 2018

Posted on September 14, 2017 in Panama

THE NEW  passenger terminal at Tocumen International Airport will open will take place in October 2018 in good time  to be fully operational for  the mass influx of pilgrims to World Youth Day  in early 2019

Tocumen Director made the report to the National Assembly on Thursday Sep.14.

According to Duboy, the construction of Terminal 2 –

Is  75% advanced and  would conclude in September of next year. The new terminal – 116 thousand square meters – built by Odebrecht, will have 20 boarding gates, Duboy said

By the beginning of next year, they will begin with the internal fitting of the terminal equipment, such as the installation of X-ray machines, furniture and immigration centers.

