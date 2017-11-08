Thugs strip and rob restaurant owners and staff

THE OWNERS and employees including the armed security guard of a restaurant, on the Interamericana highway, were assaulted and robbed by a gang, on Monday night, November 6

According to the preliminary investigations carried out by the National Police, the thugs intimidated, assaulted, gagged and stripped the owner, of Los Camisones, in San Carlos, along with his family and employees, and ransacked the family home attached to the restaurant.

They stole $8000 in cash and $15,000 in clothes and personal items.

In addition, they took the restaurant van which police and Public Ministry authorities found abandoned on a nearby beach.

The security agent who was in charge of the restaurant was deprived of his regulation weapon.

“Forensic tests and inspections will be carried out in order to identify of the suspects, “said the Public Ministry.