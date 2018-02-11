Three overnight quakes recorded  in Panama

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 shook Panama City on Saturday night, February 10, reports the University of Panama Institute of Geosciences.

The tremor was located 43 kilometers northwest of Chepo. The movement, which occurred at 11:45 p.m., had a depth of 11 kilometers, according to the Institute.

It was felt in the provinces of Panama and Colon and by residents in the District of Arraiján.

The Civil Protection Agency (Sinaproc) asked the population to remain calm because no material damage or human losses have been reported.

A quake of magnitude 5.2 in the Pacific shook the border area between Costa Rica and Panama, early Sunday morning reported the Costa Rican National Seismological Network (RSN).

The earthquake occurred at 4.29 a.m. with its epicenter in the Pacific Ocean, 51 kilometers south of Puerto Armuelles, Panama, and with a depth of 10 kilometers.

The origin of the movement was the Panama Fracture Zone.

An hour earlier there was a 4.8 magnitude tremor in the same area.