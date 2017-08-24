Three injured. One critically  in Santa Ana explosion

AN EXPLODING high voltage electricity cable in Santa Ana injured three people, one critically, on Thursday morning August 24.

The explosion occurred in front of The Social Security Fund (CSS), Presidente Ramon Polyclinic in Calle 17.

The critically injured victim, a 57-year-old CSS employee, reported to have sustained a fractured skull and body injuries was transferred to the Dr. Arnulfo Arias Madrid hospital complex where she is undergoing continuous monitoring, and CAT testing to determine the level of her injuries.

The clinic’s medical and administrative staff had to be evacuated through emergency exits, and the clinic was closed for the rest of the day. The CSS said that patients who missed appointments will be notified of new dates.