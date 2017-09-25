Three dead in weekend traffic accidents

THREE separate accidents brought traffic deaths in Panama this year to 315 in less than nine months, on track to equal or surpass last year’s record total of 440

In Juan Diaz a taxi driver was killed when his car was rear-ended by a 4×4, sending it crashing into the wall of the El Chimborazo restaurant The driver of the 4×4 was unhurt.

A 40-year-old who had been drinking with friends, died when he swerved and plunged into a water-filled ravine in Cerro Tigre de Arraiján. His passenger is in critical condition in hospital.

A hit and run driver killed a 65-year old in Dos Bocas. Santiago. The 18th traffic fatality in Veraguas, this year.