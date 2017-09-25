Three dead in weekend traffic accidents

Posted on September 25, 2017 in Panama

THREE  separate accidents brought  traffic deaths in Panama this year to 315 in less than  nine months,  on track to equal or surpass last year’s  record total of 440

In Juan Diaz a taxi driver was killed when his car was rear-ended by a 4×4, sending it crashing into the wall of the  El Chimborazo restaurant   The driver of the 4×4  was unhurt.

A 40-year-old  who had been drinking with friends, died when he swerved and plunged into a water-filled ravine in  Cerro Tigre de Arraiján. His passenger is in critical condition in hospital.

A hit and run driver killed a 65-year old in Dos  Bocas. Santiago. The 18th    traffic fatality in Veraguas, this year.

