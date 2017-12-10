Two dead, seven hurt in highway incidents

TWO PEOPLE were killed and seven injured when a bus collided with a sedan in Bocas Del Toro on Saturday, December 9.

The bus was on its way from David to Changuinola David when the accident happened on the Almirante-Chiriquí Grande highway, in the Nuevo Paraíso, Almirante district, of Bocas del Toro.

The dead victims were in the sedan and the seven injured were passengers in the bus They are reported to be out of danger.

Later in the day an 87-year old woman was hit and killed by a speeding car on the Pan-American Highway in Capira. She died instantly and her body was thrown 65 meters reports El Siglo

The deaths bring the highway death toll this year to over 380, and with the upcoming holiday season will likely pass the 400 mark. Seve people have died on Panama roads this week.

.