Three dead in Bocas boating accident

Posted on January 14, 2018 in Panama

Sinaproc rescuers
THREE people  died, two women and a child when a boat overturned in Bahía Azul, district of Kusapín in the Ngäbe-Buglé district, of Bocas del Toro  on Sunday afternoon, January 14

Sebastián Castillo director of the Civil Protection System  (Sinaproc) in Bocas del Toro, said that the tragedy occurred when the boat Doña Roda carrying  17 people overturned in rough water in the area.

Sinaproc personnel rescued 14 passengers, in Punta Toroquí some with minor injuries and a child with a fractured shoulder.

The boat was heading for Isla Colon, scene of an earlier overturning, where seven passengers were rescued

