Three dead 6 injured in Sunday accidents

A CHILD sitting in the front seat of a car involved in a four-vehicle collision on the North Corridor was killed at noon on Sunday, April 22 and at least five other travelers were injured and hospitalized.

The dead girl’s age was not disclosed but a police officer who handled the case asked the media to emphasize the need for children to ride in a car to wear seat belts and not be in the front seat.

According to Traffic Regulations, children under the age of five must ride in the back seats and two-year-olds must ride in safety seats.

The accident occurred in the section that connects the corridor with the Panama-Colón highway.

A man whose car flipped on the Transístmica highway in the town of Gatún, Colon was killed, and a woman crossing the road in La Cordillera, in Cabuya de Tocumen. was hit by a car and killed, bringing the highway death toll to 147 in 111 days