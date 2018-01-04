Three Day Weather Alert Wth 90 km Winds

Posted on January 4, 2018 in Panama

A GREEN  alert  has been issued for many parts of Panama was issued  on Thursday, January 4 by The National  Civil Protection System  (Sinaproc) with forecasts of strong winds  from 70-90 km brought on by  a cold front  from the Yucatan Peninsula  to the  Central Atlantic

The alert covers the  provinces of Bocas del Toro, Chiriquí, Veraguas, Colón, and the Ngäbe Buglé region,

while there is a prevention warning For the rest of the country there is a prevention warning of heavy rain, wind and waves.

