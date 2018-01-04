Three Day Weather Alert Wth 90 km Winds

A GREEN alert has been issued for many parts of Panama was issued on Thursday, January 4 by The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) with forecasts of strong winds from 70-90 km brought on by a cold front from the Yucatan Peninsula to the Central Atlantic

The alert covers the provinces of Bocas del Toro, Chiriquí, Veraguas, Colón, and the Ngäbe Buglé region,

while there is a prevention warning For the rest of the country there is a prevention warning of heavy rain, wind and waves.