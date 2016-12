THREE AIRLINES are being investigated by Colombia’s The Civil Aeronautics Authority for misleading advertising

They are Wingo, Viva Colombia and Antoquia Airlines (ADA).

According to the agency, the airlines have been placing advertisements that are misleading to the public, and specifically about cancelled flights.

Wingo started operations on Dec. 1. It flies to 16 destinations in 10 countries.

Each airline could face penalties up to $566,000