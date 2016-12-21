Threatened newspaper staff march on presidency

WITH ONLY two weeks to go before the expiration of the temporary operating license of the newspapers El Siglo and La Estrella, the combined staffs marched to the Office of the Presidency on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Editors, journalists, correctors and photographers, gathered in Porras Park, Calidonia, for the march

To ask that the editorial group GESE, which owns the papers, be excluded from the Clinton List, which prohibits it from engaging in transactions with US entities.

GESE was placed on the list May 5 due to the fact that its majority shareholder is Abdul Waked.

He is accused of money laundering, and links to drug trafficking and 68 of his companies were placed on the list.

“The more than 250 GESE workers express our deep concern about the effects of the Clinton List on the fate of our employer, which have a multiplier effect on the families who depend on their livelihoods,” said a spokesperson