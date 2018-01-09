Thousands at “enough already” corruption rally

THOUSANDS of Demonstrators gathered on the Cinta Costera, Panama City’s parkland waterfront on Tuesday, January 9 to repudiate corruption and impunity, to call for the rejection of current politicians in the National Assembly and to chant their “enough already” slogan.

They began assembling near the statue of Balboa, at 8 am, and soon overflowed onto pedestrian walkways and bicycle paths, and reduce traffic to a single lane crawl on the eastbound highway.

The march was called by Ubaldo Davis, producer of the television program La Cáscara, who announced that, another demonstration will take place in front of the Public Prosecutor’s Office on January 23 demanding that Attorney General Kenia Porcell, publish the list of people who received ‘bribes’ from the Odebrecht construction company which has been long promised, but never delivered.

Adult participants of all ages including businessmen and the College of Lawyers in the peaceful gathering came carrying flags, banners. and mops and pails to sweep the politicians out of office, and wearing “basta ya ( (enough already) headbands. They called for the ousting of sitting members of the Assembly, the exposure of the prominent figures who have received bribes from Odebrecht, and for their “civic death, an end to impunity and slap-on-the-hand punishments for those who have stolen millions from the people.

Not a politician was in sight.

At noon a large body of protesters moved close to the Mirimar residences, home of President Juan Carlos Varela who had been attending January 9 commemoration events.