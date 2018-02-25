Third bomb found on tourist island mecca

A THIRD 500-pound bomb was found by a team of National Security Council team on Isla Iguana a popular tourist spot in Pedesi on the weekend.

The bombs were abandoned by the United States Army during World War II.

The latest discovery was made by a team of 10 explosives experts who are conducting a full sweep of the 57-hectare island.

The first two bombs found were located by a park ranger from the Ministry of Environment, on the El Cirial, a few meters from each other. The first on January 29 and the other on February 13.

They were detonated by experts from National Security Council. The third bomb also located on El Cirial beach was uncovered by the tracking team on Sunday after an ongoing sweep through the weekend.

Bolívar Domínguez, regional director of the Ministry of Environment in Los Santos, confirmed the discovery of a third bomb in the tourist area and said that after the sweep on El Cirial beach the works will continue on

the rest of the island to declare it 100% safe, and allow the return of tourists and fishermen. THeir absence has hit some fisherman hard, as they rely on tourist ferrying to supplement their income.