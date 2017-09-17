Thanksgiving celebration aiding sick kids

By Margot Thomas

CANADIANS, and supporters of the CanadaPLUS Foundation which includes followers from 25 countries, will be performing a double function on Saturday, Oct. 7 when they celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving and help launch as a drive to aid The Hospital Del Nino (Children’s Hospital).

Funds raised from ticket donations and a silent auction will go to towards staging the annual Carols by Candlelight performance which this year will be raising funds for monitoring equipment for the grossly underfunded Hospital Del Nino.

The event will be at the Wyndham Hotel, at the Albrook Mall Among the guests will be Canadian Ambassador Karine Asselin and embassy staff,

The tax-deductible donation for an outstanding Thanksgiving buffet dinner including turkey and all the trimmings, and a range of desserts plus an introductory open wine bar, entertainment and good company is . $75 ($65 for members of the former CanadaPLUS Club.

A wide range of of itemsluded in the silent auction will include direct flight return air tickets to Toronto by Copa Airlines. gift baskets, entertainment tickets, dining-out packages and more.

The closing date for reservations is Friday, Sep 29. To reserve Call: 6619 6890, or email foundationcanadaplus@gmail.com .

Your tickets will be delivered to your home or workplace. If you need a tax receipt, you should indicate when ordering