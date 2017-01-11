Temporary residence permit for foreigners halved

THE YEAR LONG temporary permit for foreigners to complete their procedures seeking permanent or temporary residence in Panama has been cut to six months, starting Tuesday Jan. 10.

Since 2010, the term has been one year.

An executive decree published in the Government Gazette Tuesday with the signature of President Juan

Carlos Varela and Minister of Public Security Alexis Bethancourt, says that immigration issues are resolved within six months, “so it is not necessary that the procedure permit has a validity for longer than that term.”