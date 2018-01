A 61-year-old educator and teacher activist Robin Castillo was killed in the late afternoon on Sunday, January 14 when the vehicle in which he was a passenger was involved in a collision and rolled over. He was thrown through a door onto the roadway.

The accident took place on the road to La Colorada de Santiago in Veraguas.

Castillo a member of the Association of Veterans Educators (AEVE) was a prominent education proponent.