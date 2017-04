A 33-YEAR-OLD taxi driver became the 32nd person to die in a traffic accident in Cocle Province in 2017.

The national toll is over 140, with Cocle high on the grim fatality list.

Eliécer Hernández, was on his way to pick up a fare at 1.30 am in Natá de los Caballeros on Monday Apr. 10when he swerved off the road and hit a tree.

Passing motorists reportedly pulled him from the car, before it burst into flames, but he was already dead.