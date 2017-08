THE BODIES of two brothers aged 13 and 15, who were swept away by a sudden head of water while playing in a stream in Kuna Nega on Friday, were recovered on Monday, August 21, after a search that lasted through the weekend.

Over 100 members of the Joint Task Force were involved. One body was found at 9,30 a.m.near a concrete bridge in Kuna Nega. The other was recovered in the e in arly afternoon an area near Clayton.