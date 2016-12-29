Switzerland confirms over $23 million in illegal payments to Martinelli team

Posted on December 29, 2016 in Panama

Ricardo Martinelli and his sons Enrique and Ricardo. All three have fled Panama
WITHOUT naming  names Swiss authorities have  confirmed the existence of bank accounts that carried more   than $20 million in illegal payments to Panamanians in the Ricardo Martinelli administration.

A document used by Switzerland’s Public Prosecutor’s Office as a basis to fine  Odebrecht $2 billion to settle criminal proceedings against it reveals that “at least 32.8 million francs [were paid]  from  Dec. 16, 2009 to Aug. 27 2012 to the environment of a previous high member of the government of Panama.”

Swiss prosecutors estimate that, at the time, the payments amounted to about $23.7 million.

It is unknown if this money is part of the $59 million that Odebrecht admitted having paid to

Panamanian officials during that same period, which corresponds to the government of Ricardo Martinelli.

What is clear, reports La Prensa  is that in the plea agreement that Odebrecht signed with the US Department of Justice on Dec. 21, the Brazilian company acknowledged that it had paid ­ between 2009 and 2012 ­ $6 million “to two close relatives of a high­level official of the Panamanian government in relation to projects of governmental infrastructure.”

Odebrecht officials have identified these individuals as the sons of the former president, Ricardo Martinelli.

Martinelli, who is living in self imposed exile in Florida, after fleeing the country two years ago  has denied the allegations.

