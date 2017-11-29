Suspected multiple killer hearing adjourned

THE COURT hearing to deal with the prison escape of a man accused of murdering five students scheduled for Wednesday, November 29 was cancelled as a lawyer of one of eight people accused in the case did not appear.

Teofanes López, the no-show lawyer of Angie Smith, was fined $500.

Ventura Ceballos, a Dominican Republic Citizen accused of kidnapping and killing five young men from La Chorrera, escaped from La Joyita prison in December 2016 and was recaptured in Costa Rica September 22, 2017

His lawyer, Rogelio Cruz, recommended him to reach a penalty agreement in this case. The deputy prosecutor against organized crime Miguel Tuñón was planning to request that the case be declared complex. That will now be presented at the rescheduled hearing on Monday, December 4.

Ventura Ceballos was recaptured in Costa Rica on September 22. On November 23, he went to trial for allegedly murdering students Yessenia Argelis Loo Kam, Yong Jian Wu, Samy Zeng Chen, Joel Mauricio Liu Wong and Georgina del Carmen Lee Chen.

That day, the primary care prosecutor, Julio Villarreal, asked the Second Superior Criminal Court to convict Ventura Ceballos. The Court said it would issue a decision in 30 days.