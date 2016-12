A $25,000 reward has been offered for information on the whereabouts of of a suspected killer of five who escaped from La Joyita prison on Wednesday December 28.

Gilberto Ventura Ceballos is accused of kidnapping and murdering five

Chinese­Panamanian youths in La Chorrera between 2010 and 2011.

Police who upped the reward from $5,000 to $25,000 that search operations for the fugitive have intensified.