Surgeries on hold as rains close hospital ORs

OVER 25 elective surgeries have been canceled in the Aquilino Tejeira Hospital, in Penonomé, Coclé, as the need for emergency structural repairs forced the closure of the operating rooms.

Hospital director Yanick Sanchez, said that from November 8 to 12 there will be waterproofing work on the metal roof of the operating rooms, which had been pending because of rainy season leaks

Arrangements have been made with neighboring hospitals for the transfer of patients who need urgent surgery.

The stand-by hospitals are Dr. Rafael Estévez de Aguadulce; the ‘Chicho’ Fábrega de Santiago; Nelson Collado and Cecilio Castillero, in Herrera; and Nicolás Solano, La Chorrera.