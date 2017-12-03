Supreme Court ko’s Juan Diaz environmental study

AN ENVIRONMENTAL impact study called “expansion of the Juan Díaz riverbed”, adjacent to the Metro Park project, in Juan Diaz, has been nullified by the Supreme Court.

According to the ruling, with the approval of this project by the body operating prior to the creation of the Ministry of the Environment “we have seen the general environment affected “, as well as the environment of those who live in areas near the Juan Díaz River.

Figures from the Juan Díaz Communal Board indicate that the floods impact more communities each year reports La Prensa.

For example, in 2010, one of the most aggressive floods caused damage to 20 communities of the corregimiento, and last August, to 50 neighborhoods.

Engineer Enzo Simons, the representative of the promoter who developed the work, said that So far they have no notification of the legal action against the resolution.