Supreme Court admits probe of deputy in  child  death

Posted on January 2, 2018 in Panama

The Plenary of Panama’s Supreme Court of Justice decided on Tuesday, January 2to admit an investigation against The CD  lawmaker  Mario Lazarus in a  case related to the running over with a car and death of a 14-year-old girl in the province of Colon.

A statement from the Judicial Body said that the  Supreme Court admitted the certification of copies from the  Public Ministry naming Lazarus for a generic crime “Against life and  personal integrity”

Judge Angela Russo de Cedeño was assigned as Prosecutor and Harry A. Díaz as

Magistrate of Guarantees

Lawmakers have immunity from prosecution by the Public Ministry.

