Stunning entertainment and lingering “Memory”

Posted on October 25, 2017 in Art & Music, Panama

Photo by Augustin Concalves
By Margot Thomas

YOU DON’T have to be a cat lover to enjoy the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical,   but if you want to see a local stunning performance at Teatro En Circulo you will need to move fast as the last performance is on Sunday, Oct 29.

Photo Augustin Concalves

The musical, Cats  is  based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

Photo Augustin Concalves

Cats introduced the song standard “Memory” back in 1981 and that’s what it has created for audiences in Panama since it opened on October  11. It is presented by Cochez and Beatriz Gonzáles for  the benefit of the Casita de Mausi Foundation, which has long played an active role helping cancer sufferers with limited incomes.

The musical production of José “Pepe” Casis, is choreographed by Carlos Díaz and performed with verve by an outstanding cast: Diana Durán as Grizabella, Luis Arteaga, Luis Rossman, Angel Cárdenas, Carlos Jaén, Ricardo Moreno, Maria C. Triana and Iván Herazo.

The lighting is by a team led by the lighting of the original record-breaking run on Broadway and then around the world.

When you leave you will have your own “Memory” to treasure and you will have helped Casita de Mausi Foundation to continue providing a temporary shelter for adult cancer patients of  limited means from the interior receiving treatment at the National Oncological Institute, and their companions during their follow-up and control appointments.

Tickets
Tickets are on sale at Panatickets at $35.00. If you  move fast you  can get seats for- Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm and the final performance on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. You will  not only  have a wonderful time  out but will add a jewel to your own “Memory”  bank.

 

