Stores get 6 months to sell-off  non-digital TVs

Posted on December 28, 2017 in Panama

Stores selling  TV sets in Panama  have just  six months to clear their shelves  devices with a screen up to 43 inches, which do not have built-in digital DVB-T (Digital Video Broadcasting Tuner). The announcement was by the Public Services Authority (ASEP) on Wednesday, December 27.

TVs that do not have a built-in tuner require an additional box

connected on the outside to capture digital television channels and retailers will have to provide it for free

