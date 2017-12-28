Stores get 6 months to sell-off  non-digital TVs

Stores selling TV sets in Panama have just six months to clear their shelves devices with a screen up to 43 inches, which do not have built-in digital DVB-T (Digital Video Broadcasting Tuner). The announcement was by the Public Services Authority (ASEP) on Wednesday, December 27.

TVs that do not have a built-in tuner require an additional box

connected on the outside to capture digital television channels and retailers will have to provide it for free