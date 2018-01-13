Sticky fingered ex-minister wins and loses

PANAMA’S former Finance Minister Frank De Lima got a free pass from preventive detention on Friday, January 12. After a Supreme Court ruling, but will remain behind bars because he allegedly had his fingers in other corruption pies

The ruling that would have substituted detention with twice a month repoting was over alleged embezzlement in a contract of the Tocumen airport parking lot.

The one that will keep him in custody is for the alleged collection of bribes for the award of contracts for store rental in the Tocumen terminal.

He is also facing charges for the alleged collection of bribes for granting facilities in contracts assigned to the Odebrecht company.