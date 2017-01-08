State bankdirectors petitions denied

PETITIONS by two former board members of the state owned Caja de Ahorros Savings Bank (CA) in connection with a controversial credit line extended to the consortium HPCContratosP & V for the construction of the Amador Convention Center, have been denied.

In a ruling issued Jan. 3, Judge Alina Hubiedo did not accept the petition filed by Riccardo Francolini defense against the inspection of his residence cell phones and computer equipment.ordered by the First Anticorruption prosecutor.

In the appeal, Marcela Araúz, a lawyer for Francolini, said that during the inspection her clientsright to privacy was violated.

The judge said that the inspection was carried out within the parameters of the law.

The judge said that neither the constitutional guarantees nor the right to defense of Francolini were violated.

The judge also rejected a petition for annulment filed by Cruz & Asociados on behalf of Ricardo Alberto Chanis Chanis.

The appeal was based on the fact that the Public Prosecutor’s Office violated Chanis’s fundamental rights, since the audit used to file charges was erroneous because it was basically a bank calculations report, which should have been accompanied by an investigation on the part Of the Superintendency of Banks.

In her decision, the judge emphasized that the prosecution did not violate due process, since the audit was prepared by bank officials. Chanis did not prevent the investigation.