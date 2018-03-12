Speeding “Loco” driver  hits bus, demolishes car

A Sedan car traveling at high speed on the Transistmica highway was demolished after hitting a parked Metro bus and sending the car’s two occupants to hospital, one in critical condition, at 12.45 a.m. on Sunday, March 11.

Numerous witnesses in other vehicles described the passage of the car, heading towards the city as “loco” (crazy) as it weaved through traffic and overtook other vehicles on Avenida 12 de Octubre, and on the Simón Bolívar highway before the driver lost control and hit the bus parked at the school stop Artes y Oficios,

Units of the Fire Department and Paramedic Corps freed the trapped driver and the passenger who were taken to Santo Tomas Hospital (HST). The bus driver received only minor injuries.

A source told El Siglo that the driver of the sedan was apparently under the influence of alcohol.

Panama records over 120 traffic accidents each day. 55 people have been killed and hundreds injured so far this year