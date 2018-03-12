Speeding “Loco” driver  hits bus, demolishes car

SPEEDING driver survived
A Sedan car traveling at high speed on the Transistmica highway was demolished after hitting a parked Metro bus and sending the car’s two occupants to hospital, one in critical condition, at 12.45 a.m. on Sunday, March 11.

Numerous witnesses  in other vehicles  described the passage of the car, heading towards the city as “loco” (crazy) as it weaved through traffic  and overtook  other vehicles on Avenida 12 de Octubre, and on the Simón Bolívar highway before the driver lost control  and hit the bus parked at the school stop Artes y Oficios,

Units of the Fire  Department and Paramedic Corps freed the trapped driver and the passenger who were  taken to Santo Tomas Hospital (HST). The bus driver received only minor injuries.

A source  told El Siglo that the driver of the sedan  was apparently under the influence of alcohol.

Panama records over 120 traffic accidents each day. 55 people have been killed  and hundreds injured so far this year

