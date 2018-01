A SPEEDING heavy truck hit and crushed a taxi sending both vehicles into a ditch with no fatalities to add to this year’s total of 15.

The spectacular accident happened at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan 15 Bajo Grande, in the district of La Chorrera.

Residents arrived to help the two injured people in the taxi and 911 paramedics took them the Emergency Room of the Nicolás A. Solano Hospital, where they were stabilized.