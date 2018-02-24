Special cell awaits Martinelli homecoming

A special cell in a National Border Service (Senafront) facility is being prepared to house Ricardo Martinelli when he returns to Panama to face trial according to a spokesman who wants the United States to demand guarantees of respect for the physical and emotional integrity of the ex-president when he is extradited.

In a letter published Saturday, February 24 on social networks, Luis Eduardo Camacho said that “reliable sources” have informed him that, in case of extradition Martinelli would be isolated in a “cell that has been constructed for him.”

This would be an “illegal” situation, as on returning to Panama Martinelli should be released because his arrest was ordered “because he did not go to the hearing to which he had been summoned” for a case of alleged illegal wiretapping of more than 150 people, said Camacho.

The former president, who has been behind bars in Miami since June 12, would have to be brought before the judge and should be released, “but that is unlikely to happen” because “the fact that a special cell is being prepared in the Senafront tells you that there is a decision taken over what is the law, “said the letter.

“I do not hide my fear, in addition to the illegal situation, I worry about his physical integrity. If they isolate him, we do not know what could happen there.”

Therefore, if extradition is granted and executed, the United States should demand the conditions that guarantee respect for his physical and emotional integrity, “said Camacho.

Martinelli is wanted by the Supreme Court for crimes related to a network of illegal eavesdropping that operated during his Presidency, one of several criminal cases opened against him by the Court , the only one that can prosecute him as he is a member of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), labeled during his presidential campaign as a “gang of thieves.”

His defense is waging a legal battle in the United States against extradition, which has already been approved by two American judges.

Martinelli, who is facing multiple corruption investigations claims to be a victim of “political persecution” by his successor and former electoral ally, Juan Carlos Varela, who was his vice president.