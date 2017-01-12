Special bus services for closing Jazz Festival Concert

THE METRO BUS system will be operating special services for the closing concert of the 14th Panama Jazz Festival on Saturday Jan.14 which is expected to draw 20,000 visitors.

The concert, which starts at 3 pm in the quadrangle Center of the City of Knowledge.

The MiBus Company made the announcement on Thursday.

The Metro Bus service will keep its cost at 25 cents and will have two services to and from the City of Knowledge.

The usual route: Albrook (Bay D) – Clayton – City of Knowledge, from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and direct route: Albrook (bay D) – City of Knowledge, which will circulate to and from Omar Torrijos Ave., From 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

The City of Knowledge Foundation and the PJF expect the attendance of more than 20,000 at the free event.