Social Security Director resigns

PANAMA’S BELEAGUERED Social Security Director Estivenson Girón resigned Thursday, Dec. 22 after months of harsh criticism of his management.

“I resigned,” Girón told La Prensa. His

resignation, he said, will be effective Dec. 31.

“Basically there are insurmountable differences with the comptroller,” said the official. “At the end of the road, it’s my fault.”

Girón was appointed on Aug. 30, 2014 by President Juan Carlos Varela. He replaced Guillermo Sáez­Llorens, who is facing corruption charges.

Girón had worked at Social Security for nine years as a financial analyst.

He is a university professor of marketing and economics at the undergraduate, postgraduate, masters and doctorate levels at the University of the Isthmus. He was also a professor at the Universidad

Santa María la Antigua.

In recent months he has carried out controversial bids, for ambulances medicines and supplies.