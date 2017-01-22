Social media listing names of alleged bribed officials

 PANAMA,  in spite of its laggardly approach to the Odebrecht scandal, raising fears of a cover as names of high ranking officials said  to have pocketed  bribes  circulate on social media, will  get details of the overseas accounts  used   to transfer the money.

As part   of its  agreement with Brazilian prosecutors, the company  has pledged to identity all the accounts  used for the payment of bribes and political donations it made during the past 16 years.

This means that Panama, where the company admitted

to paying bribes totaling $59 million between 2009 and

2014, will have complete information about the company’s activities in this country, where it has received contracts totaling more than $9 billion.

The Public Ministry has opened an investigation into the company, and it will have the responsibility to request timely reports that detail the involvement of Panama officials.

This will allow the government to both recover the money that was paid illegally and prosecute the corrupt officials reports La Prensa.

Meanwhile there is a growing demand in civil  groups and among political observers for the release of the names of the high profile suspects under investigation.

Odebrecht has already agreed to reimburse Panama the $59 million.

While the company has only admitted to paying bribes during the administration of former

President Ricardo Martinelli, it served the Martin Torrijos administration and has received over $2.5 billion in contracts from the current  administration.

Names of alleged bribe recipients in  all three administration are part of the on-line rumor mill. The list details of the alleged bribes totalling $59 million. although the country’s comptroller has publicly stated that  the money that changed hands was likely more.

