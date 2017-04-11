Social housing owners found subletting

BENEFICIARIES of low cost apartments in a social housing project in Curundú, who have been subletting are heading for eviction.

While evaluating 100 apartments Banco Hipotecario Nacional (BHN) found that five were sublet to foreigners.

Bank Manager Ramón Hernández, told La Estrella that every person found subletting the property will be ousted and the Mortgage Bank will deliver the apartment to other people who need a home.

“Those people who are found to be sub-leasing the apartments will be stripped of their property because that means they do not need a home and we have a long list of people who require housing of this type … We cannot accept that the State provides housing assistance and foreigners benefit, “said the official.

According to the manager of the Mortgage Bank, these foreigners have assured them that they pay from $ 80 to $ 300 a month. The owners of these apartments signed a $ 50 payment commitment with this bank and are prohibited from subletting or selling the property.

The Curunndú Project is a real estate complex of 1,008 social housing apartments and was built with state funds in the administration of President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014)