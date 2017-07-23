Snake kills 16-year-old girl

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl became the year’s first fatal victim of a snake bite on Sunday July 22.

The incident happened on a cattle ranch in the Pedasi district of Los Santos province

The minor, a native of Bocas del Toro, was bitten on the arms and right leg

Officials of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) in Santos said she died although emergency rooms of the region’s hospitals have serum to deal with snake bites.

Last year a 69-year-old man, died in the Bajos de Güera, Macaraca district after being bitten.