Snake kills 16-year-old girl

Posted on July 23, 2017 in Panama

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl became the years first fatal victim of a snake  bite on Sunday July 22.

The incident happened  on a cattle ranch in the Pedasi district of Los Santos province

The minor, a native of Bocas del Toro, was bitten on the arms and right leg

Officials of the  Ministry of Health (Minsa) in Santos said she died although emergency rooms of the region’s hospitals have serum to deal with snake bites.

Last year a 69-year-old man, died in the Bajos de Güera, Macaraca district after being bitten.

