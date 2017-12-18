Smart lawyer or sloppy court?

THE PRELIMINARY hearing for the Financial Pacific case, rescheduled for Monday, December 18 was suspended once again leaving observers to question whether it has become another case of manipulation of the justice system by defense lawyers attempting to shield clients or sloppy court work.

Kevin Moncada, attorney for Mayte Pellegrini.filed an Amparo of guarantees for alleged wrongful procedure with the signature of an “Assistant”, instead of a judge . in a resolution issued by the Second Criminal Court.

In the brief, Pellegrini requests – through her lawyer Kevin Moncada – that the resolution be revoked, as it violates due process, as it was adopted by Esther María Bosquez Núñez, who holds the interim position of assistant judge.

According to Pellegrini’s defense, as the judge is not listed as such, everything that has been done is invalid.

The original hearing should have been held on October 2 but was suspended, because Carlos Pellegrini [brother of Mayte] and one of the linked lawyers were not present. Pellegrini alleged at the time, that the court did not notify her brother’s lawyer

The hearing was rescheduled to be held between December 18 and 21. The alternate date would be from January 15 to 18.

Thirteen 13 people are indicted for the alleged commission of a crime against the economic order to the detriment of the Financial Pacific brokerage.