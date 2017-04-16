Slow crawl home from Easter break

Posted on April 16, 2017 in Panama

After the fun comes the grunt
 TRAFFIC LANES were revered on segments of the  highway leading into Panama City from the interior on Sunday April 16 to accommodate  the return of the balance of  97,000 vehicles from an Easter weekend break.

The reversal began at  8:00 a.m. and was scheduled to stay until 6 p.m.

The switch over started  from the San Carlos district and ended  at the Loma Campana ascent.

It  resumed in the area of ​​Sajalices towards Panama City which celebrated its own holiday of a near traffic free  weekend reminiscent of  carnival time, when there is a similar exodus from the city.

Weekend stats
This year no highway  traffic  fatalities were connected to the Easter flow, but one man was knocked down and killed by a Diablo rojo in Colon. He was 10 meters away from a pedestrian   walkway.

TheTraffic and Authority (ATTT), reported that a total of 97,668 vehicles traveled to the interior of the country by Saturday  afternoon (up  23,430  from  2016.)

By Saturday afternoon 39, 202 had returned to the city of Panama.

The National Police, during the road operation, handed out  1,985 tickets,  and 183 cars were towed and 24 drivers  sanctioned for drunkenness, on Saturday.

 

There were 208 traffic accidents, of which 101 were in the province of Panama.  35 people were  injured in  collisions, and 19 have by rollovers.

