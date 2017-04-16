Slow crawl home from Easter break

TRAFFIC LANES were revered on segments of the highway leading into Panama City from the interior on Sunday April 16 to accommodate the return of the balance of 97,000 vehicles from an Easter weekend break.

The reversal began at 8:00 a.m. and was scheduled to stay until 6 p.m.

The switch over started from the San Carlos district and ended at the Loma Campana ascent.

It resumed in the area of ​​Sajalices towards Panama City which celebrated its own holiday of a near traffic free weekend reminiscent of carnival time, when there is a similar exodus from the city.

Weekend stats

This year no highway traffic fatalities were connected to the Easter flow, but one man was knocked down and killed by a Diablo rojo in Colon. He was 10 meters away from a pedestrian walkway.

TheTraffic and Authority (ATTT), reported that a total of 97,668 vehicles traveled to the interior of the country by Saturday afternoon (up 23,430 from 2016.)

By Saturday afternoon 39, 202 had returned to the city of Panama.

The National Police, during the road operation, handed out 1,985 tickets, and 183 cars were towed and 24 drivers sanctioned for drunkenness, on Saturday.

There were 208 traffic accidents, of which 101 were in the province of Panama. 35 people were injured in collisions, and 19 have by rollovers.